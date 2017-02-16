CYPRUS: Positive trend in tourism "to continue" in 2017

The growing trend in tourist arrivals and tourism revenue is expected to continue this year, with Tourism Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis saying that "a new national strategy for the tourism industry is about to be concluded. Dpeaking at the annual meeting of the Cyprus Hoteliers' Association , Lakkotrypis said that 2016 was a landmark year for Cyprus tourism, with 3.2 mln tourist arrivals, breaking past the 3 mln barrier for the first time, and with revenues up 12% and exceeding EUR 2.3 bln.

