Cyprus peace talks meeting ends abrup...

Cyprus peace talks meeting ends abruptly, blaming ensues

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

A feud over Cyprus' troubled history on Thursday led to the abrupt halt of reunification talks between the ethnically split island's rival leaders, with confusion and finger-pointing over who walked out on whom. It's unclear how the negotiations that have led to significant headway over 21 months on a deal reunifying the small island as a federation will move forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... 21 hr Analyst 5
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Wed Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Wed johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC