Cyprus peace talks meeting ends abruptly, blaming ensues

A man with a child and another man stands behind of a fence as the stand in the Turkish Cypriot part look to the south in the Greek Cypriot controlled part in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island ... . A man with a child, right, and another man, left, walk behind of a fence in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of Nicosia along the UN buffer zone that divides the Geek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas in the divided c... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.