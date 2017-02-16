Cyprus peace talks interrupted by old...

Cyprus peace talks interrupted by old plebiscite row

Cyprus reunification talks broke off on Thursday, sources at the meeting said, after the Greek Cypriot parliament voted to commemorate a 1950 plebiscite seeking union with Greece - angering Turkish Cypriots. A man rides a bicycle past a barricade outside the U.N. buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus February 16, 2017.

