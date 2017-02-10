Cyprus peace drive lacking women's touch

Following a ground-breaking conference that addressed the UN Security Council Resolution on peace and security, known as UNSCR 1325, organiser Sophia Papastavrou Faustmann, Gender Technical Lead at World Vision International, Middle East and Eastern Europe Regional Office in Nicosia, recalls the initiative as "wanting to dig deeper on what woman's participation means in the context of Cyprus and the Cyprus issue, but also women's rights". The event was co-organised with Madga Zenon, a leading peace activist from the Cyprus Women's Lobby, funded by World Vision International's Middle East and Eastern Europe Regional Office and supported by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.

