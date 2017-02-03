Cyprus official says 700 migrants could land in next week

A Syria man, right, who lives in Cyprus, meets with his relatives after they arrived at a refugees camp at Kokkinotrimithia outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. A boat carrying 93 migrants believed to be Syrians - including 42 children and 17 women - came ashore on Cyprus' northwest coast after setting sail from where authorities believe was Mersin, Turkey.

