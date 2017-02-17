CYPRUS: Naval fleet, coast guard by 2020
The government plans to create a naval fleet of three open sea vessels and two smaller coast guard vessels by the end of 2020, by when the upgrade of the naval base infrastructure should have been completed. The decision coincides with Cyprus' recent discovery of vast oil and natural gas reserves off the southern coast and the state's inability to patrol those seas.
