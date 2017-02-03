Cyprus is the cheapest destination for a half-term break
The cheapest half-term breaks revealed: Cyprus comes top with a family of four able to enjoy a week's holiday for A 1,130 A family of four can enjoy a week's holiday in Paphos for A 1,130, according to Post Office Travel Money. The study of 10 popular winter sun spots found that Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands, was runner-up at A 1,663.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC