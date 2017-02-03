Cyprus is the cheapest destination for a half-term break

The cheapest half-term breaks revealed: Cyprus comes top with a family of four able to enjoy a week's holiday for A 1,130 A family of four can enjoy a week's holiday in Paphos for A 1,130, according to Post Office Travel Money. The study of 10 popular winter sun spots found that Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands, was runner-up at A 1,663.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.