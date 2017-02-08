CYPRUS: India trade minister to visit, $9 bln in FDIs since 2000

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, will be paying an official visit to Cyprus on Monday, February 13, heading a trade delegation that will also interact with local businesspeople. This is the first visit by an Indian official since PM Narendra Modi's government took office in May 2014 and follows Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis' visit to New Delhi in December last year heading a Cyprus trade team at the Petrotech 2016 and India-Europe 29 Business Forum.

