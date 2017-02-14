Cyprus-India ties strong despite last...

Cyprus-India ties strong despite last minute cancelled official visits

23 hrs ago

The Indian High Commission in Nicosia on Tuesday dismissed reports the country does not take Cyprus seriously after a scheduled visit by the Commerce and Industry Minister was cancelled the very last minute. "The fact remains that the India and Cyprus ties are historic and solid and they are committed to continue to cooperate closely on matters of mutual interest," he added.

Cyprus

