CYPRUS: GRS is recruitment partner for EBRD meeting in May
Leading international recruitment firm, GRS Global Recruitment Solutions , has been selected as the recruitment partner for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development , that will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting in Nicosia in May at the invitation of the Cyprus government. The EBRD is an international financial institution that uses investment as a tool to help build market economies and promote private and entrepreneurial initiatives.
