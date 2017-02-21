CYPRUS: GRS is recruitment partner fo...

CYPRUS: GRS is recruitment partner for EBRD meeting in May

5 hrs ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

Leading international recruitment firm, GRS Global Recruitment Solutions , has been selected as the recruitment partner for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development , that will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting in Nicosia in May at the invitation of the Cyprus government. The EBRD is an international financial institution that uses investment as a tool to help build market economies and promote private and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Chicago, IL

