CYPRUS: EIB lends 100m to Bank of Cyprus for SMEs and midcaps
The European Investment Bank , the long-term lending arm of the European Union, signed a new EUR 100 mln loan with the Bank of Cyprus to support investments by small and medium-sized enterprises and MidCaps, aimed at bolstering growth and creating new jobs for young people. A state guarantee agreement between the EIB and the Republic of Cyprus was also signed.
