Cop-teasing YouTuber's computer confiscated
Police on Friday confiscated a computer belonging to YouTuber Evros 'Glijin' Demetriou who made headlines recently after filming and uploading his cocky exchange with the traffic police. Police Press Spokesman Andreas Angelides said the search at Demetriou's home in Limassol was carried out after a court order was obtained and in the presence of Demetriou's family as he was at work at the time.
