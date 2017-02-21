Comradeship and love of Greece
The 'Charmed Lives in Greece' of three great artists is being presented for the first time at the A.G. Leventis Gallery in Nicosia, an exhibition which will later on move along to Athens and London and which, as the director of the Leventis Gallery Loukia Loizou Hadjigavriel puts it, reveals "a love for Greece, a friendship - and a bond of friendship of three friends that held for many years".
