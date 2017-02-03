Come Together #2

After the success of the first Come Together fundraising concert in Nicosia last January 2016, the Cyprus music scene once again supports the Syrian refugees on the island, with The 2nd Come Together event, this time featuring 12 established local artists of hip-soul, rock, funk and blues. The great line-up features three live bands - Trio Frisson , Scarlett Echoes and TRIPLEJAM - as well as Dj Claudio on the decks.

