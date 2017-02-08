The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Chinese New Year, with two concerts at Strovolos Municipal Theatre in Nicosia and Rialto in Limassol. Chinese New Year was rung in on January 28 this year, and to celebrate the occasion, maestro Alkis Baltas and the members of the CySO, as well as erhu virtuoso Zhang Zhao on her two-stringed Chinese violin, invite guests to a special concert featuring works by two Chinese composers, as well as by Gluck, Weber, Schmitt, Kreisler and Strauss - all of whom are directly or indirectly linked to China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.