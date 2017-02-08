Chinese New Year
The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Chinese New Year, with two concerts at Strovolos Municipal Theatre in Nicosia and Rialto in Limassol. Chinese New Year was rung in on January 28 this year, and to celebrate the occasion, maestro Alkis Baltas and the members of the CySO, as well as erhu virtuoso Zhang Zhao on her two-stringed Chinese violin, invite guests to a special concert featuring works by two Chinese composers, as well as by Gluck, Weber, Schmitt, Kreisler and Strauss - all of whom are directly or indirectly linked to China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|thatshowitis
|44
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC