Chasing the F1 dream

Chasing the F1 dream

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

THEO PANAYIDES meets a teenager who says his life is on the race track and who has progressed from karts to Formula 4 with the drive of an outsider On the phone, when arranging a profile, I often ask the subject to let me know in plenty of time if they change their mind or find they can't make it for whatever reason, since it's a weekly feature and I'll have to find somebody else. It's a standard request, to avoid complications - but Vladimiros Tziortzis sounds almost hurt when I issue my plea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC