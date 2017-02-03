Chances of Cooperative Central Bank returning to previous owners slim

By Stelios Orphanides The head of the finance ministry's unit which manages the government's investment in the Cooperative Central Bank said that the co-op's chances of repurchasing its share in the bailed out lender are slim. "Buying back the share capital stake in the hands of the Republic of Cyprus by the cooperative sector appears very difficult," Dionysios Dionysiou said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

