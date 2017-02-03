Chances of Cooperative Central Bank r...

Chances of Cooperative Central Bank returning to previous owners slim

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

By Stelios Orphanides The head of the finance ministry's unit which manages the government's investment in the Cooperative Central Bank said that the co-op's chances of repurchasing its share in the bailed out lender are slim. "Buying back the share capital stake in the hands of the Republic of Cyprus by the cooperative sector appears very difficult," Dionysios Dionysiou said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) Jan 26 GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Jan 18 Mkz6 43
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec '16 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,897 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC