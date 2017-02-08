CCTV shows cop 'striking' police stat...

CCTV shows cop 'striking' police station visitor

11 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A Council of Europe anti-torture committee have recommended criminal charges against a Nicosia police officer after he was reportedly captured on camera slapping a foreign man. Investigators from the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment had begun probing the incident after a complaint was filed to them by a Pakistani national residing in Cyprus.

