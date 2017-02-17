Cavusoglu steps in on the Cyprus problem
Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be visiting northern Cyprus on Monday and Tuesday in the wake of the latest crisis in the negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem. Cavusoglu is coming to "to exchange views on the current state of the negotiation process aiming towards a comprehensive settlement on the island", the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
