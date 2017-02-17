Cablenet selects Oracle for network u...

Cablenet selects Oracle for network upgrade project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Cablenet, which offers DOCSIS3 services in the government-controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus, will deploy Oracle Communications' full suite of will enable Cablenet to accelerate its VoLTE rollout and will simplify the implementation of future services like voice-over-Wi-Fi and voice-over- -suitable frequencies in the 800MHz and 2600MHz bands in July 2016 by bidding EUR5 million for the spectrum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Thu Analyst 5
Man R@pes His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Wed Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC