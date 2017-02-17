Cablenet selects Oracle for network upgrade project
Cablenet, which offers DOCSIS3 services in the government-controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus, will deploy Oracle Communications' full suite of will enable Cablenet to accelerate its VoLTE rollout and will simplify the implementation of future services like voice-over-Wi-Fi and voice-over- -suitable frequencies in the 800MHz and 2600MHz bands in July 2016 by bidding EUR5 million for the spectrum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Thu
|Analyst
|5
|Man R@pes His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC