Boat of 93 migrants lands in Kato Pyrgos

5 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A large number of migrants landed by boat on Friday evening in the Kato Pyrgos area, and were located by the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus around midnight. The migrants, 34 men, 17 women and 42 children were first taken to the rural Health Centre of Kato Pyrgos were they were tended to by the medical staff.

