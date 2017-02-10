Blocking the end-game

Political suicide would be the result of the Greek Cypriot side accepting Ankara's demand for its nationals to enjoy the four EU freedoms in a federal island after a settlement. This is the basic argument being put forward by President Nicos Anastasiades and his team when discussing Turkey's proposal with international actors involved in the current process to solve the Cyprus problem.

