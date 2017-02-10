Blocking the end-game
Political suicide would be the result of the Greek Cypriot side accepting Ankara's demand for its nationals to enjoy the four EU freedoms in a federal island after a settlement. This is the basic argument being put forward by President Nicos Anastasiades and his team when discussing Turkey's proposal with international actors involved in the current process to solve the Cyprus problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Sat
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Fri
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mkz6
|94
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC