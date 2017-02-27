Bahceli to Greek Cypriot enosists: mo...

Bahceli to Greek Cypriot enosists: move to Athens

10 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Devlet Bahceli, the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party, says if Greek Cypriots should immigrate to Greece if they still want union with Greece. "The Greek Cypriot parliament took a decision about enosis, the Greek Cypriot leader got up, slammed the door, and left," the head of the MHP said.

Chicago, IL

