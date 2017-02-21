Anastasiades warns Akinci that his patience has its limits
President Nicos Anastasiades has declared that he is running out of patience but he will be present at the next scheduled meeting between himself and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Thursday calling on the latter to set aside the excuses and to be present. "Patience has its limits," said Anastasiades, speaking to reporters on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|18 hr
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC