Anastasiades warns Akinci that his pa...

Anastasiades warns Akinci that his patience has its limits

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

President Nicos Anastasiades has declared that he is running out of patience but he will be present at the next scheduled meeting between himself and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Thursday calling on the latter to set aside the excuses and to be present. "Patience has its limits," said Anastasiades, speaking to reporters on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... 18 hr Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC