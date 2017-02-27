Anastasiades: Reforms and projects in the pipeline

With the Cyprus talks slowing down, at least for now, Republic of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is turning a lot of his attention to government reform and a campaign promise to make the state work better. Anastasiades says he has a lot to do when it comes to government reform, from trimming down the local municipal administration system to introducing for the first time in Cyprus a national health scheme.

