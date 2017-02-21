Akinci: Two preconditions before returning to Cyprus talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has put two preconditions to President Nicos Anastasiades before returning to the negotiating table, Turkish press reports said on Monday. "The first is that President Anastasiades should state that he does not approve the decision taken by the House of Representatives regarding inclusion of the 1950 plebiscite on Cyprus' unification with Greece in the list of the days which are celebrated at the secondary education schools in the government-controlled area of the Republic," according to Anatolia News Agency.

