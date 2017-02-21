Akinci: Two preconditions before retu...

Akinci: Two preconditions before returning to Cyprus talks

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has put two preconditions to President Nicos Anastasiades before returning to the negotiating table, Turkish press reports said on Monday. "The first is that President Anastasiades should state that he does not approve the decision taken by the House of Representatives regarding inclusion of the 1950 plebiscite on Cyprus' unification with Greece in the list of the days which are celebrated at the secondary education schools in the government-controlled area of the Republic," according to Anatolia News Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... 12 hr Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC