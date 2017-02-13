Akinci: Enosis Day vote should be undone
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has described a move by the RoC parliament to include Enosis Day in school holidays as a "serious blow" to peace efforts, while Greek Cypriot parties continue to downplay the vote. Akinci's reaction comes days after the House approved a bill amendment sponsored by far-right ELAM, which called for high school pupils to spend a few minutes learning about the anniversary of the 1950 Enosis Referendum.
