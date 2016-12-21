Your next adventure: A 2017 Capital of Culture (...and joining Hull ...

Your next adventure: A 2017 Capital of Culture Denmark's second city, Aarhus is staging events all year, such as full moon festivals, city-wide art exhibitions and a rooftop performance of Viking saga Rode Orm from May 25-July 1. Denmark's second city, Aarhus is staging events all year, such as full moon festivals, city-wide art exhibitions and a rooftop performance of Viking saga Rode Orm from May 25-July 1 Aarhus Guldsmeden has rooms from DKK 1315 with organic breakfast, guldsmeden hotels.com. Flights to Aarhus from 270 return, flysas.com.

