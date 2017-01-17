Young bride says fake husband beat her

17 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A Romanian woman and a man from Bangladesh are in custody in connection with a fake marriage in Limassol, where the 18-year-old female bride says she was beaten and threatened. A 25-year-old Romanian woman and a 20-year-old man from Bangladesh were remanded for six days by the Limassol District Court on Saturday, after police said the two suspects were holding the passport of an 18-year-old woman, also from Romania, until the man could get his Residence Permit in Cyprus.

Cyprus

