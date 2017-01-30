World War Two soldier remembered in West Lothian ceremony
Private Peter Gibb Ketchen was remembered at West Lothian Civic Centre with the presentation of an Elizabeth Cross and scroll to his older sister Margaret McLauchlin Private Peter Gibb Ketchen was remembered at West Lothian Civic Centre with the presentation of an Elizabeth Cross and scroll to his older sister Margaret McLauchlin by West Lothian's Lord Lieutenant Isobel Brydie. The Elizabeth Cross and Memorial Scroll was introduced by Her Majesty The Queen in 2009 and is granted to the next of kin of UK Armed Forces personnel who have died on operations or as a result of an act of terrorism.
