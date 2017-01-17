What's at stake for Cyprus reunification
The eastern Mediterranean island is less than half the size of New Jersey, but its spot at the crossroads of Europe and the Middle East made it much fought-over for centuries. Since 1974, it's been split along ethnic lines between the self-declared 'Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' and in the south, the Republic of Cyprus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|84
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC