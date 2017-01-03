UNSG to attend Geneva summit on January 12
The UN Secretary General will take part in the Cyprob Geneva Summit on January 12 according to diplomatic sources, citing a meeting between the UNSG and Britain's UN ambassador. The Cyprus problem was among the topics discussed on Tuesday between the new Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the British Permanent Representative to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft.
