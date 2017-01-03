There was a significant increase in the number of passengers processed through Larnaka and Pafos airports and a further boost to Cyprus' connectivity, with the entrance of new airlines and the introduction of new routes, according to Hermes Airports' official data for 2016. More specifically, a total of 8,974,163 passengers travelled through the airports in 2016, 1,365,000 more than in 2015, recording an 18% increase.

