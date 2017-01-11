The problems of leasing government land in Cyprus
By Antonis Loizou F.R.I.C.S. - Antonis Loizou & Associates Ltd - Real Estate & Project Managers It is with great disappointment that we observe a clear lack of direction and strategy from the state to the Land Surveys Dept. and other government services as regards leasing and development of public land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC