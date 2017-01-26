The EU is the best guarantor for Cyprus
Cyprus' accession to the European Union is the best guarantee for a united Cyprus according to the EU's MedGroup on Saturday. The statement regarding Cyprus was included in the Lisbon Declaration following the MedGroup Summit in Lisbon on Saturday held between the heads of states of EU member states bordering the Mediterranean.
