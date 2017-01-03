The Coleman Family's Omission
Leading lights on the Cyprus theatre scene, THOC is touring around the island over the following three months, with the black comedy "The Coleman Family's Omission" by Argentine playwright Claudio Tolcachir. What: The Coleman Family's Omission When: Every Wednesday and Thursday at 8.30pm, until February 16 Where : THOC Warehouse, Kampou 29, Strovolos, Nicosia.
