Talks show EU does not have mechanism for safety, security, says Turkish Cypriot leader
Expert-level talks in Mont Pelerin have showed the European Union cannot provide the kind of safety and constitutional status that Turkish Cypriots want because the bloc does not have such a mechanism, Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Ak nc has said. "The point that came out in Mont Pelerin is very open and clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|22 hr
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC