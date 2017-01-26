Snow falls in Paphos hill villages

Snow falls in Paphos hill villages

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Snow fell in some of the lower mountain communities of Paphos, including Koili and Tsada, on Friday afternoon during a cold snap gripping Cyprus. Speaking to the Cyprus Weekly, Meteorological Service official Matthaios Papadakis confirmed the unusual snowfall, but added it had so far only been confined only to some communities in the hills north of Paphos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) Thu GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Jan 18 Mkz6 43
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec '16 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC