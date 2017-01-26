Snow falls in Paphos hill villages
Snow fell in some of the lower mountain communities of Paphos, including Koili and Tsada, on Friday afternoon during a cold snap gripping Cyprus. Speaking to the Cyprus Weekly, Meteorological Service official Matthaios Papadakis confirmed the unusual snowfall, but added it had so far only been confined only to some communities in the hills north of Paphos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Thu
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC