Snow and rain sweep across Cyprus
Snow showers and thick fog reduced visibility on mountain roads and limited access to Troodos on Tuesday while rain continued to wash the rest of the island. Heavy rain in the Kofinou area led to police warning motorists on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway to be especially vigilant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC