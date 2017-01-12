Russian classical music at Technopoli...

Russian classical music at Technopolis 20

Saturday Jan 14

Enjoy an afternoon of classical music with a selection of works by Russian composers Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Liadov, Glier, Scriabin and Rachmaninov on Sunday, January 22, at 6pm at Paphos' Technopolis 20. Tenor Koutroupis graduated from Saint Petersburg Conservatory with a master degree in opera. He won the first price as 'Best Singer' in the opera contest between Russian conservatories and went on to teach opera and Byzantine Music in the Academy of Arts and Sciences, being elected to teach in 2012 at the famous festival "Academia Provaslavni Muziki".

