Russia angrily refutes reports of Moscow undermining Cyprus talks
Russia's Ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has reacted angrily to an article claiming that his country made efforts to spoil the Cyprus reunification deal, saying that attempts to shift the blame for the failure of talks are "both unfair and misleading". In a rare outburst against a media report, Chizhov, who speaks Greek and served as a diplomat in Cyprus in 1985 and then as Russian Special Representative for Cyprus from 1997-2000, published a " comment " on the Russian mission website and on social media.
