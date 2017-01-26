Recalling the horror of the Holocaust
Moshe Aelion, 92 this year, was speaking at a Tuesday event organised by the University of Cyprus in cooperation with the Israeli Embassy in Nicosia entitled 'Hope Never Dies Even in Auschwitz' in memory of the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The process began with Jews being told to wear yellow stars on their clothing, then to mark their homes and businesses in a similar way.
