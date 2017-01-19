Readouts of Vice President Biden's Foreign Leader Calls Aboard Air Force Two
President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister of Kosovo Hashim Thaci yesterday. The Vice President expressed hope that Kosovo and Serbia could get beyond recent tensions and intensify their efforts to normalize relations through the EU-led Dialogue, in order to improve the lives of the citizens of both nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|84
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC