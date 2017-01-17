Probe launched as fugitive remains at...

Probe launched as fugitive remains at large

A Ukrainian man who is on the run from the authorities after a daring escape at the Nicosia courthouses on Monday is still at large, police in Cyprus have confirmed. Speaking to state radio, Police Spokesperson Andreas Angelides said the motorbike - on which a second person had been waiting to pick up the fugitive in the court yard prior to the escape - has been found.

