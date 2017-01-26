Prices rocket in the north
Turkish Cypriots have experienced huge increases in almost every field of their daily lives over the past year. They have seen their electricity bills go up by 30%, petrol prices rise by 40% and medicine prices rocket, with prices reaching 150%.
