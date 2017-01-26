President Erdogan, British PM May dis...

President Erdogan, British PM May discuss Syria, Iraq

Turkish Daily News

Turkey wants a different approach in its cooperation with the U.S.-led coalition forces in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Jan. 28 during a joint press conference with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May. "[May's visit] is very important for Turkey and the U.K. in terms of Syria and Iraq. We want to have a different approach toward the cooperation between coalition forces and Turkey," he said at his palace in Ankara.

