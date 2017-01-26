President Anastasiades off to Lisbon Summit
President Nicos Anastasiades flies to Lisbon on Friday to participate in the Summit Conference of the Mediterranean member states of the EU . The Lisbon Summit, on Saturday, is the second consecutive Summit Conference of the MED Group.
