Political equality a must for solutio...

Political equality a must for solution, says Turkish Cypriot leader

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa AkA ncA has said "political equality" is a must for the Turkish Cypriots in order to reach a solution on the divided Mediterranean island, adding that the Turkish Cypriots are willing to give land in exchange. "A solution in Cyprus can only be realized with the return of our [Turkish Cypriots'] political equality within a federal [state] framework, which we have been deprived of since 1963 by the Greek Cypriots, and the return of some land to them [Greek Cypriots] that they have been deprived of by us since 1974 as a result of the war," said AkA ncA on Jan. 29 in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) Jan 26 GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Jan 18 Mkz6 43
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec '16 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC