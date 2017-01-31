Political equality a must for solution, says Turkish Cypriot leader

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa AkA ncA has said "political equality" is a must for the Turkish Cypriots in order to reach a solution on the divided Mediterranean island, adding that the Turkish Cypriots are willing to give land in exchange. "A solution in Cyprus can only be realized with the return of our [Turkish Cypriots'] political equality within a federal [state] framework, which we have been deprived of since 1963 by the Greek Cypriots, and the return of some land to them [Greek Cypriots] that they have been deprived of by us since 1974 as a result of the war," said AkA ncA on Jan. 29 in a written statement.

