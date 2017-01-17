'Police need more support to do their job'
A recent spate of escapes from police custody has left the authorities red-faced, but a leading local criminologist suggests we should not be so quick to lay blame squarely at the feet of the boys in blue. Commenting exclusively to the Cyprus Weekly, University of Cyprus Professor Andreas Kapardis proposes better police support and for political leaders to take a stronger stance against corruption and organised crime.
